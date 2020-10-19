Two LeT OGWs held in Pattan

Baramulla: Two Lashkar-e-Taiba associates were arrested in Chandooda village of Pattan area of North Kashmir’s Barmulla district last evening, officials said today.

Officials’ sources said two LeT associates were apprehended by join teams of Army’s 52 RR and police in Chandooda village of Pattan.

“Arms and ammunition has also been recovered from their possession,” the official said. “One UBGL grenade and 82 AK rounds were recovered from the possession of the arrested duo.” In this regard a case has been registered and further investigation has been taken up—(KNO)