SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir’s Abid Mushtaq has secured a spot in the Indian Premier League, making him the second player from the region to achieve this feat after Rasikh Salam.

Abid, an all-rounder from Doda, known for his consistent performances nationally, has been picked up by the Rajasthan Royals at his base price of Rs 20 Lakh.

The Delhi Capitals have also acquired Rasikh Salam, another player, at the same price. This acquisition follows the earlier one mentioned.