Srinagar : Two PhD scholars from the Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST) Awantipora have been awarded the Centrally Administered Doctoral Fellowship by the Indian Council of Social Science Research (ICSSR) for the year 2022-23 & 2023-24.

The scholars namely; Zeeshan Majeed Nadroo, working on ‘Determinants of consumer shopping behaviour, a study of North India ’under the supervision of Dr Mohammad Asif Naqashbandi at the Department of Management Studies and Umer Iqbal working on ‘Media Initiatives of Digital India and Social Change in Jammu and Kashmir’ under the supervision of Dr Monisa Qadiri at the Department of Journalism and Mass Communication at the varsity have been selected for the prestigious fellowship. The fellowship is a testament to the high- quality research being conducted at IUST and the dedication of its scholars.

While congratulating the scholars, Dean Research IUST, Prof. A. H Moon, said, “Our scholars are among few selected for this prestigious fellowship at the national level and IUST is at a defining moment in research and development with such recognitions and grants. Centrally sponsored fellowships like ICSSR establish the standard of our research ecosystem nationally”.

The ICSSR is an autonomous body under the Ministry of Education, Government of India, which aims to promote social science research in the country. The Doctoral Fellowship is one of its flagship programs that support doctoral research scholars in pursuing their research in various fields of social sciences.

