SRINAGAR: Dog terror has returned to haunt Kashmir.

Latest victim being a 10-year-old boy. Ahmad Bin Javaid of Baran Pathar, Batamaloo passed away on Thursday afternoon.

Ahmad was admitted to the hospital on May 28 after he was rescued from a drain in the locality. Ahmad along with other kids was chased by the stray dogs when he fell into the drain. Ahmad lost his battle with life after 13 days at Children’s Hospital here in Bemina.

Last month, a seven-year-old girl was mauled by a pack of dogs in Kulgam. She was shifted to SHMS hospital in critical condition.

Last year, massive protests rocked Pattan after a 10-year-old boy was mauled to death by stray dogs at Singhpora. A pack of dogs pounced on Azad Manzoor Ganie of Gund Ibrahim and dragged him away. He was badly bitten before people rushed in to save him. He died en route to the sub-district hospital, Pattan.

Official data reveal that 6855 dog bite cases have been reported to the clinic in 2022-23. Srinagar district tops the list with 4912 dog bites in the last one year.

Figures released by the anti-rabies clinic revealed that over 55000 persons have been bitten by dogs since 2013. Figures reveal that 6041 dog bite cases were reported to SMHS hospital in 2013-14, 7324 in 2015-16, 6548 in 2016-17, 6802 in 2017-18, 6399 in 2018-19, 6984 in 2019-20, and 4798 in 2020-21.

According to a dog census conducted by Srinagar Municipal Corporation, there were 49000 dogs in Srinagar city in 2012-13. The unofficial census of 2011 put the population of dogs in Srinagar city at over 60000.

“We need to control the population of dogs. All open garbage collection points should be shut There is an alarming increase in dog bite cases. Stray dogs in Kashmir have become voracious,” Dr. Muhammad Salim Khan, head, Department of Community Medicine, Government Medical College, told The Kashmir Monitor.

Around one lakh poultry birds are slaughtered every day which generates 40000 kilos of waste that caters to the food needs of the stray dogs.

“People should also take steps and not throw waste in open spaces. Children and the elderly are more vulnerable to attacks. They need to remain vigilant and not venture from the streets which are filled with dogs. Plus they should also hesitate from provoking dogs,” he said.