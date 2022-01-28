Srinagar: Massive search operation has been launched after two brothers slipped into Jehlum during sand extraction in Baramulla district on Friday.

Officials said two brothers identified as Hilal Ahmad Malla and Naseer Ahmad Malla of Bandipora drowned in the river during sand extraction.

“Massive rescue operation has been launched,” said Aamir Ali, director of the disaster management department.

