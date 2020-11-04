Trump wins Florida with wider margin than 2016

President Donald Trump has won Florida and its 29 electoral college votes with a wider margin than his 2016 victory.

According to Fox13, with 98 percent of the vote counted, the president had 51.28 percent of the state’s vote to Joe Biden’s 47.82 percent. That’s a difference of 381,672 votes.

“I am proud to announce that Florida has once again delivered for President Donald J. Trump and that Florida Republicans will retain control of both chambers of the Florida Legislature,” DeSantis, a close ally of the president, said in a prepared statement.

Donald Trump has also been declared a winner in Kentucky with 8 electoral votes. He has won in the states of Nebraska, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Kentucky, West Virginia, and Indiana.

Meanwhile, Vermont with 3 electoral votes has been called for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden. He has captured 17 states including his home state Delaware and big prizes California and New York, as well as the US capital.

The latest tally of early voting in the US shows that almost 102 million Americans cast their votes before Election Day, an eye-popping total that represents 73 of the total turnout of the 2016 presidential election.

Biden’s victory in Vermont is on expected lines as Democrats have kept the state in their column since 1992.

Trump’s campaign claimed victory in the must-win state of Florida, though US media said that race was still too close to call. The president’s campaign made the claim in a tweet as ballots were still being counted in the state that holds 29 state-by-state Electoral College votes.

The New York Times put the president’s chances of winning Florida at over 95 percent.

With 29 electoral votes at stake, Florida arguably has the most electoral votes to offer.

On Sunday night, Trump held a rally at Miami’s Opa-Locka Airport, 65 miles south of his Florida residence in Mar-a-Lago. On the other hand, Biden was forced to cancel a trip to the state in March due to the ongoing pandemic. However, he has made four trips to the state since he became the Democratic nominee.

The next occupant to the White House needs to win 270 of the 538 electoral college votes