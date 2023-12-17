In Srinagar, an older visitor from Madhya Pradesh was found deceased in a hut at the famed Gulmarg ski resort in North Kashmir.

The 75-year-old was discovered lifeless in the hut and was taken to the Primary Health Centre in Gulmarg, where doctors confirmed the death upon arrival.

A police officer informed the News Agency Kashmir Scroll about the incident and stated that an inquiry has been launched. The deceased individual has been identified as Tilok Tolani from Madhya Pradesh.

