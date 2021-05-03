Covid vaccination: J&K Govt advises pregnant, lactating mothers to stay away

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir government has advised pregnant and lactating mothers to avoid COVID-19 jabs.

For the last one month, COVID-19 cases have recorded 700 per cent increase in Jammu and Kashmir.

From May 1, the J&K administration has started vaccinating people above 18 years in order to arrest the trend.

With most pregnant ladies coming under this age group, the state administration has advised them not to receive the jab.

“They (pregnant and lactating mothers) should avoid it. Naturally, when any new vaccine is launched, it is not known what impacts it will have on pregnant and lactating mothers unless any study backs it. No study has favoured jabs for pregnant and lactating mothers,” said director family welfare, MCH, and immunization Dr. Saleem-ur-Rehman.

He said pregnant and lactating mothers are not being immunized across the country. Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare’s clear instructions are that COVID shots should not be administered to pregnant and lactating mothers,

Dr. Syed Masuma Rizvi, a gynecologist at Lal Ded Hospital said there are not enough studies that back COVID vaccination for pregnant or lactating mothers.

“No trials have been done on pregnant ladies yet. So, far no pregnant lady has gone for vaccination although most of them are in the age group of 18-45 years. COVID-19 is basically a new disease and not enough studies and researches have been conducting to know the impact on pregnant or lactating mothers,” she said.

Federation of Obstetric and Gynecological Societies of India (FOGSI) with over 37,000 doctors as its members, however, supported vaccinating pregnant women in line with the recommendations made by international medical bodies.

However, the union health ministry said individual practitioners cannot advise vaccination to pregnant and lactating women until there is a change in recommendations.

Head, Department of Infectious Diseases at SKIMS Dr. Aijaz Nabi Koul said the data regarding vaccination of pregnant ladies has been encouraging.

“Center for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended immunization and according to it, there should be no contraindication of the vaccine to pregnant and lactating mothers. Some reports even say that baby may be protected if a mother is vaccinated but that data is scanty. Immunization has not been approved yet,” he said.