Srinagar: One person was found dead on Saturday morning by the locals in Rambagh area of the city.

Reports said the locals immediately informed the concerned police station about the incident.

Soon, a police party reached the spot and took the body into their possession for legal formalities.

The deceased has been identified as Salman Irshad Wani (25) son of Irshad Ahmad Wani, a resident of Rambagh.

Meanwhile, a police official has confirmed that a case has been registered in this regard for further investigation. (GNS)