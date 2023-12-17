In a major crackdown, the Odisha Police Special Task Force (STF) arrested a Kashmiri youth for his suspected links with some anti-national elements.

The accused was identified as Sayed Ishaan Bukhari alias Ishaan Bukhari, a resident of Kupwara district in Jammu and Kashmir.

The accused was found impersonating as a neuro specialist doctor, an army doctor, an officer in PMO, a close associate of some high-ranking NIA official and allegedly cheating people, the STF said.

“The accused was found to be impersonating a Neuro Specialist, an Army Doctor, an officer in PMO, a close associate of high-ranking NIA officials and others. Numerous forged documents like medical degree certificates issued by Cornel University of USA, Canadian Health Services Institute, and others were also seized,” STF IG JN Pankaj told reporters.

The 37-year-old youth was apprehended during a raid at Neulpur in Dharmasala area of Jajpur district in Odisha.

Many incriminating materials including more than 100 forged documents like foreign medical degree certificates, blank signed documents, affidavits, bonds, identity cards, ATM cards, blank cheques, Aadhaar cards and visiting cards were seized during the search.

The STF revealed that the accused has married at least 6-7 women from various parts of India including Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Odisha. He was allegedly in romantic relationship with multiple women identifying himself as a doctor with foreign medical degrees.

During investigation, the probe agency found that Ishaan was in touch with suspicious persons in Kerala and some Pakistani nationals. The accused was also wanted by Kashmir Police in relation to a case of cheating and forgery and one non-bailable warrant is also pending against him.

Briefing to Media STF IG Jaynarayan Oankaj said that “Accused Ishaan Bukhari had links with some suspects from Kerala and Pakistan. He also had US and Canadian Medical Certificates and impersonated himslef as PMO officer and NIA. Ishan Bukhari was in touch with ISI. Bukhari has anti-national activities. Suspect Bukhari was living in Odisha since 2018. STF is probing more about Bukhari.”

The accused is also reportedly wanted by Kashmir Police in connection with a case of cheating and forgery and one non-bailable warrant is pending against him.

