Srinagar: Syed Abdul Rashid Shah, retired Divisional Forest Officer and father of Syed Abid Rashid Shah, Secretary Tourism and Culture, passed away after a brief illness on Wednesday.

His Namaz-e-Jinaza was offered in the lawns of Noorani Masjid, Peerbagh this morning. A large number of people participated in his last rites. Fateha (Chahrum) will be observed on Saturday at 10 am at their ancestral graveyard Mohalla Gupkar Nishat followed by Fateh Khawani at J55, Govt Quarters, Jawahar Nagar, Srinagar.

People from different fields offered their condolences to the bereaved family.