Top LeT commander among 5 militants, soldier killed in Pulwama encounter

Srinagar: Five militants affiliated with LeT and an army soldier were killed in an encounter that broke out between security forces and militants in Hanjin village of Rajpora hamlet in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Friday.

According to the police, the slain include one district commander of LeT identified as Nishaz Lone alias Khitab and one foreign militant.

Nishaz as per police was a district commander of the outfit. IGP Kashmir, Vijay Kumar termed the killing of five militants including Nishaz as “a big success”.

A senior police officer said that five militants have been killed whose identification is being ascertained while a search operation is on in the area.

He said that militants turned down repeated surrender offers given to them by security forces.

He added that a soldier identified as Hawaldar Kashi of 44 RR was also killed in the ensuing encounter.

Earlier, an official said that a joint team of Police, Army’s 44 RR and CRPF launched a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) on specific information about the presence of militants in the area.

He said that as the joint team of forces approached the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon them, which retaliated, triggering an encounter.

As a precautionary measure internet services have been snapped in Pulwama police district. Meanwhile, Kashmir zone police tweeted: “District commander of LeT outfit Nishaz Lone @ Khitab & 01 #Pakistani militant amongst total 5 killed in Pulwama encounter. A big success: IGP Kashmir”.