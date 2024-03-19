Top International Destinations from India for Under 25,000 Rupees in April!

Are you craving an international adventure without breaking the bank? Look no further! April presents a perfect opportunity to explore incredible destinations abroad without stretching your budget. From vibrant cities to serene landscapes, here’s a roundup of top international destinations you can jet off to from India for under 25k. Book fast, as prices can go up any time.

Bangkok, Thailand

Famed for its ornate temples, bustling street markets, and vibrant nightlife, Bangkok is a haven for travellers seeking an unforgettable experience on a budget. Do visit the Grand Palace, savour delicious street food, and immerse yourself in the city’s rich culture without spending a fortune. Don’t miss the opportunity to hop on a tuk-tuk and drive through the city’s bustling streets, or go on a boat tour along the Chao Phraya River to witness Bangkok’s iconic landmarks from a different perspective.

Nepal

Just a short flight away from India, Sri Lanka offers a diverse range of experiences, from lush tea plantations to pristine beaches and ancient ruins. Whether you’re a history buff, nature enthusiast, or simply seeking relaxation, Sri Lanka has something for everyone, all within a budget-friendly range. Explore the ancient city of Anuradhapura, hike through the scenic landscapes of Ella, or unwind on the sandy shores of Mirissa Beach as you soak up the sun and surf.

Nepal offers another excellent choice for international travel on a budget. With the majestic Himalayas and picturesque hillside villages, Nepal offers plenty of surprises. Enjoy the hospitality of Nepalese culture, trek through breathtaking trails, and admire ancient temples and monasteries, all while managing your expenses. Explore the lively streets of Kathmandu, embark on thrilling adventures in Pokhara, or seek serenity in rural villages like Bandipur for an authentic Nepalese encounter.

Vietnam

Vietnam seamlessly intertwines ancient customs with contemporary influences, offering travelers an exceptional experience that won’t strain their budget. Whether you’re navigating the vibrant streets of Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City or sailing through the scenic beauty of Halong Bay, Vietnam ensures a memorable journey. Delight in mouthwatering street cuisine, discover historical marvels such as the Imperial Citadel of Thang Long, and meander through lively markets, immersing yourself in the vibrant atmosphere of this dynamic nation.

Singapore

Explore the blend of cultures in Singapore, a vibrant city-state celebrated for its modern skyline, delicious cuisine, and diverse attractions. Whether strolling through Gardens by the Bay or enjoying shopping sprees on Orchard Road, Singapore offers plenty of budget-friendly activities for every traveler. Don’t miss the opportunity to visit iconic landmarks like Marina Bay Sands and Sentosa Island, or immerse yourself in the city’s dynamic cultural scene by exploring neighborhoods such as Chinatown and Little India.

Dubai, UAE

While Dubai is often associated with luxury, it’s also possible to experience this dynamic city on a budget. Explore iconic landmarks like the Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall, wander through traditional souks, and enjoy stunning views of the city’s skyline without overspending. Discover hidden gems like the historic Al Fahidi neighbourhood, try a desert safari adventure, or relax on the pristine beaches of Jumeirah for an unforgettable Dubai experience.

Malaysia

From the bustling streets of Kuala Lumpur to the idyllic beaches of Langkawi, Malaysia is a treasure trove of diverse experiences waiting to be discovered. Try delicious street food, trek through ancient rainforests, and relax on pristine islands, all while staying within your budget. Explore the vibrant neighbourhoods of Kuala Lumpur, visit iconic landmarks like the Petronas Twin Towers, or head out on a foodie adventure in Penang to sample Malaysia’s diverse culinary delights.

Bangladesh

Experience the rich culture and natural beauty of Bangladesh, a land of lush greenery, serene rivers, and vibrant festivals. Explore historical sites like the Sundarbans and the ancient city of Paharpur, and immerse yourself in the warmth of Bangladeshi hospitality, all at an affordable cost. Discover the vibrant capital city of Dhaka, explore the picturesque landscapes of Sylhet, or hop on a river cruise along the Brahmaputra River for an unforgettable Bangladeshi adventure.

