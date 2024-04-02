A slice of paradise: Over 91000 tourists visit Sonamarg in 3 months

Srinagar: More than 91000 tourists including 3000 foreigners visited Sonamarg in the first three months of this year.

Data released by Sonamarg Development Authority revealed that 91,586 tourists including 3,079 foreigners have explored the area this year so far.

Situated in the picturesque hills of Ganderbal District, Sonamarg has become a premier attraction for both local and non-local travelers in Kashmir.

Since the beginning of the year, there has been a remarkable surge in tourism.

Local shopkeepers are delighted with the increase in tourist activity, expressing gratitude to the tourism department for its promotional efforts. They note that the influx of tourists has surpassed previous records, indicating that the region is becoming increasingly appealing to travelers.

Members of the tourism sector enthusiastically welcome the tourists, seeing it as a revival of their businesses after nearly three years of hiatus. They urge the tourism department to continue promoting Sonamarg to attract even more visitors. The current tourists are visibly happy, contributing to a vibrant and welcoming atmosphere in the region.