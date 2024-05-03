Night temperatures in J&K stay below normal

A meteorological department official here told GNS Srinagar recorded a low of 7.8°C against 5.7°C on the previous night and it was 1.9°C below normal for the summer capital of JK for this time of the year.

Qazigund recorded a minimum of 6.2°C against 3.6°C on the previous night and it was 2.3°C below normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, he said.

Pahalgam recorded a low of 1.7°C against 1.0°C on the previous night and it was 3.2°C below normal for the famous resort in south Kashmir.

Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, recorded a minimum of 5.9°C against 4.4°C and it was 2.5°C below normal, the official said.

Kupwara town recorded a minimum of 4.8°C against 4.7°C on the previous night and it was 3.6°C below normal there, the official said.

Gulmarg recorded a minimum of 4.0°C against minus 0.2°C on the previous night and it was below normal by 0.3°C for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

Jammu, he said, recorded a low of 17.6°C against 15.7°C on the previous night and it was below normal by 5.0°C for the winter capital of J&K. Banihal recorded a low of 8.0°C, Batote 9.5°C and Bhaderwah 6.1°C, he said.

Regarding the forecast, he said, partly to generally cloudy weather with light rain and thunder is expected at scattered places towards evening till May 4.

On May 5, he said, generally dry weather with afternoon thundershower activity is likely at isolated places.

Partly to generally cloudy weather with light rain and thunder is expected at few places on May 6-7, he said.

From May 8-10, generally dry weather with afternoon thundershower activity is expected at few places, the official added. (GNS)

