Srinagar, Aug 24: Jammu and Kashmir’s Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Thursday said that 30 years of conflict had produced a few conflict profiteers who filled their own coffers, sent their children to foreign countries, and left poor kids to die on roads. The LG also said that this year’s Amarnath Yatra was recording breaking as over 4.5 lakh pilgrims performed the pilgrimage.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing a gathering at Rajbhawan, Srinagar after E-inaugurating the various projects for Budgam district, the LG as per the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), said that past 30 years of conflict in Kashmir had produced a few profiteers. “These conflict profiteers filled their own coffers, sent their children to foreign for studies and left poor kids to die on roads. The shops of these conflict profiteers have been closed on August 5, 2019, forever,” the LG said, adding that “these few people are feeling the pain of peace and development in J&K. I want their pain to continue.” These people, the LG said, misguided people on PMAY—home for the homeless and land for the landless as they can’t digest the prosperity of J&K. “Let their pain grow day by day,” he said without naming anyone.

About this year’s Amarnath Yatra, the LG said that this year a record number of over 4.5 lakh pilgrims visited the holy cave shrine of Baba Amarnathji. “Now these people have gone back to their respective states and villages. They will surely spread the word about the peaceful atmosphere in Kashmir which ultimately will push more pilgrims into J&K,” the LG said.

Talking to reporters later, LG Sinha while replying to a query that he stated he wasn’t going to stay here forever, said: “I haven’t come here to stay forever but I will surely leave behind great memories of peace, prosperity, development, and economic stability. Kuch aisa karnay jayeingay, log yaad rakhain gay… ( will do something that people will remember),” he said.

To query whether preparations were on for Local Bodies elections, the LG said polls for Local Bodies will be held in time. The LG E-inaugurated various developmental projects for the Budgam district and stated that every town has significance and history. “Budgam has an airport, railway station and a great tourism potential which needs to be explored. Beerwah will come on the tourism map shortly and become a favorite destination of tourists,” the LG said, adding Green Parks are coming up in the district while the administration will upgrade the airport, old bus stand, and railway station as well—(KNO)

ADVERTISEMENT

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Kashmir Monitor staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

(