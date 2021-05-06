Three militants killed, one surrenders in Shopian gunfight

Shopian: Three militants were killed and one surrendered in an encounter that raged between security forces and militants at Kanigam village in Imam Sahib area of South Kashmir’s Shopian district on Thursday.

A senior police officer said that three militants have been killed whose identification is being ascertained while as operation is on in the area.

He said that one militant surrendered, however, the other three militants turned down repeated surrender offers given to them by government forces.

Earlier, an official said that a joint team of Police, Army’s 44 RR and CRPF launched a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) on specific information about the presence of militants in the area.

He said that as the joint team of forces approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon them, which was retaliated, triggering an encounter.

Pertinently, 43 militants have been killed in J&K so far this year and most of them belong to Shopian district.

Meanwhile as a precautionary measure internet services have been snapped in district—(KNO)