Three militants killed in Pulwama gunfight: Police

Pulwama: Three militants have been killed in an encounter in Ghat Mohalla Kakapora in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Friday.

A senior police officer said that three unidentified militants have been killed in the gunfight.

“The militants refused to surrender despite repeated appeals by forces,” he said.

He added that slain militants were involved in attack on BJP leader’s residence in Nowgam area of Srinagar on Thursday, in which one cop from Anantnag was killed.

Earlier, an official said that a joint team of Police, Army’s 50 RR and CRPF launched a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) in the area on specific information about the presence of militants there.

“As soon as the joint team of forces approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon them, which was retaliated, triggering an encounter,” the police said.

Meanwhile, as a precautionary measure, internet services have been snapped in Pulwama district—(KNO)