These 23 hospitals in J&K will treat only COVID-19 patients now

Srinagar: As Covid-19 sees as steep rise on a daily basis, the Jammu and Kashmir government on Saturday designated 23 hospitals as dedicated hospitals for treatment COVID-19 patients.

Of these 23, 15 are in Kashmir division and the rest in Jammu.

In a notification, deputy director (Planning) Health and Medical Education Department said that the health institutions along with their bed capacity have been designated as dedicated Covid-19 hospitals.

“I am directed to convey approval of competent authority to notify the following Health Institution along with their Bed capacity as dedicated Hospitals for COVID treatment only in the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir,” it reads.

The hospitals which have been designated as dedicated Covid-19 hospitals along with their bed capacity in Jammu division include Gandhi Nagar Hospital, C.D. Hospital, MCH Complex Gandhi Nagar Hospital, CHC Ramgarh, Old Hospital Kishtwar, SDH Nagri Parole, CHC Chenani and AH Ghagwal, Samba.

In Kashmir Division the hospitals include C.D. Hospital, Srinagar; NTPHC New Building Parisabad Budgam; MCH Kulgam; NTPHC New Building Pethkot Budgam; PHC Channapora Budgam; NTHPC Bandipora (Maternity Center Sanavni): CHC Dawar; Tibiya College Shivath Bandipora; CHC Hajin; Army Hospital JAKLI, Rangreth, Srinagar; JLNM Hospital; Kashmir Nursing Home; SDH Sopore; Trauma Hospital Bijbehara and NTPHC Akhura Mattan.