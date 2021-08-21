Help The Kashmir Monitor sustain so that we continue to be editorially independent. Remember, your contributions, however small they may be, matter to us.
Today's Paper
August 21, 2021
Trending
Trending
Now
Week
Month
Viral Video of Afghan man clinging on to flying plane’s engine fake
Prioritize areas reporting new Covid cases; increase testing: J&K LG to officials
Two Hizb militants killed in south Kashmir gunfight: IGP
Teenage Afghan footballer was among those who fell to death from US plane in Kabul
‘1060 kilometers’: 75% macadamization target achieved in Kashmir
Lead Stories
Kashmir
News
India
World
Education
Education
Closure of schools: Psychiatrists warn of long-term impact; emphasize on enhanced parent-children communication
AICTE’s Pragati, Saksham schemes: LG interacts with beneficiary students from J&K
Eye strain to behavioural change: The cascading effect of online classes
Politics
Editorial
Business
Sports
Health
Tech-Film
Search
Jammu and kashmir
‘There’s heavy firing going on’: Kashmiris stuck in Kabul appeal for evacuation
Pet therapy
COVID changing education forever
A deadlier wave ahead
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5KT_4tKMY4I
In nature’s lap
Marriage season marred
BOY WONDER
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ReXIMH8Jhh4
Previous
‘Please help us’: Fearing for safety, stranded Kashmiris in Kabul send SOS to Delhi for evacuation
Next
South Kashmir: Three JeM militants killed in gunfight in upper reaches of Tral
Home
Latest News
Lead Stories
News
Kashmir
India
World
Politics
Education
Business
Environment
Health
Sports
Editors’ Picks
Videos
Lifestyle
Tech-Film
TODAY'S PAPER
Lead Stories
Kashmir
News
India
World
Education
Politics
Editorial
Business
Sports
Health
Tech-Film
©2021 The Kashmir Monitor
Start typing to see results or hit ESC to close
kashmir
cover
news
state
COVID-19
See all results
Subscribe Now
Join millions of others and stay up to date with the latest developments.
Subscribe NOW
I consent to the
terms and conditions
Leave this field empty if you're human: