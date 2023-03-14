ADVERTISEMENT

New Delhi, March 14 () After announcing its first green hydrogen plant in India in partnership with Pune Municipal Corporation, TheGreenBillions Limited, a sustainable solutions company, is now looking at Australia in its global expansion plans.

The company has announced its collaboration with the India Australia Strategic Alliance (IASA), an Industry body for the Australian and Indian Business communities, which will provide TheGreenBillions with the platform, resources and guidelines to effectively and efficiently conduct trade.

The company will invest in Australia in sustainable energy solutions, such as green hydrogen and set up Metakaolin processors.

Speaking at a recent briefing organised in Delhi by India Australia Strategic Alliance (IASA) and TheGreenBillions Limited, Tony Abbott, former Australian prime minister said: “Australia has signed an inter country energy transition cooperation agreement with India and prominent companies like Reliance Industries are going to Australia to set up similar projects. Australia welcomes foreign investment and has particularly welcomed foreign investment that will have a greener outcome for all of us.”

Speaking on the investment plans, Dr. Prateek Kanakia, Chairman and Founder, TheGreenBillions Limited, said: “TheGreenBillions is looking at Australia for business opportunities and will partner with India Australia Strategic Alliance for collaboration and guidance. We are looking to invest in Australia in sustainable solutions and green hydrogen and look forward to setting up plants that can extract Clean and Green Hydrogen from Biomass and Municipal Solid Waste.

“We are also looking to set up Metakaolin processors in Australia and are negotiating the mining concessions of Kaolin. Metakaolin, when blended in the process of cement manufacturing, acts as a carbon capturer and reduces carbon emissions by an average of 40 per cent. We plan to develop similar projects offering hydrogen extraction plants made with indigenous technology for converting solid waste into hydrogen,” he said.

Dr. Jagvinder Singh Virk, Chairman, India Australia Strategic Alliance (IASA), added: “IASA stands to support companies like TheGreenBillions to help set up their business entities in Australia. We have been working for many years to promote Indian and Australian industries in international markets as our primary goal.”

TheGreenBillions is currently working with Pune Municipal Corporation to set up the first plant in India to extract green hydrogen from biomass and municipal solid waste for a period of 30 years.

The project aims to extract clean hydrogen from municipal solid waste. The company is discussing with other state municipalities across India to implement and set up similar plants in the future.

