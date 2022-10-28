Srinagar: When 27-year-old Goan backpacker Nawaz Shiekh visited Kashmir in 2017, he was fascinated to see the valley in full bloom in spring.

The level of his excitement was such that he extended his tour to explore more of Kashmir. For the last five years, Nawaz and his wife Dr. Zenin have been globetrotting exploring new places in Sri Lanka, Vietnam, and Dubai.

However, these places didn’t satisfy their appetite and the couple realized that there was nothing more exciting than Kashmir. Hence, they decided to visit Kashmir every season.

“After touring these places, we decided to visit Kashmir again in the winter of 2021. We had never seen snow before and Kashmir was truly like heaven. We hired a professional cameraman to make our stay memorable,” said Nawaz.

During the trip, the couple went through the postcards of autumn in Kashmir, which again generated a curiosity to visit Kashmir.

“We have seen photos and visuals of autumn in foreign countries like Japan, and England. We didn’t know that we have similar beauty in our backyard. We are staying in the valley for the next few weeks to see autumn hues. We have already researched on the internet about places to see in Kashmir during autumn,” said Nawaz.

The couple has decided to make postcards of Kashmir and send them to their friends in different parts of the world. “Through these postcards, videos, and reels, we want to convey them to visit Kashmir at least once in their lifetime,” Nawaz said.

Dr. Zenin said their tryst with Kashmir has been memorable and it is truly the “warmest place on earth”.

“Kashmir may be cold during winters but people here are warm and most beautiful. The hospitality is unmatchable, and so are the locations and scenery in Kashmir. We would love to visit here again and recommend our friends to explore Kashmir,” she said.

Dr. Zenin said that many of her friends have visited the valley during the last few years o their recommendations.