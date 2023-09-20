Adidas has unveiled its latest running marvel, the Adizero Adios Pro Evo 1, touted as their lightest and potentially fastest supershoe to date. Weighing in at a mere 138g, a remarkable 85g lighter than its predecessor, the Adios Pro 3, this shoe is poised to make its debut on the feet of elite marathon runners this autumn.

One of its standout features is the newly engineered Lightstrike Foam Pro midsole, promising superior energy return. With a stack height of 39mm in the heel and 33mm in the forefoot, resulting in a 6mm heel-to-toe drop, it incorporates a novel forefoot rocker designed to propel runners forward and amplify energy response.

Notably, the shoe has shed weight by eliminating the sock liner, a modification that, according to Moritz Hoellmueller, Adidas’ vice president of design running, hasn’t significantly altered the shoe’s overall feel. Key areas, like the heel collar and the heel’s sling shot for stability, still maintain structural support.

Moreover, the Pro Evo 1 features a reengineered upper employing a super-translucent material. The most substantial weight reduction, approximately 70g, comes from a state-of-the-art outsole that combines increased traction with reduced bulk. Adidas claims it’s their thinnest and lightest outsole ever created, with a flat design that retains impressive grip even in rainy conditions.

This revolutionary supershoe isn’t just reserved for elite athletes. Adidas is making a limited 521 pairs of the Pro Evo 1 available for ambitious marathon runners worldwide. However, it comes with a hefty price tag of €500/£400, setting a new standard for extravagance in the world of running footwear.

Potential buyers should take note of a disclaimer in each of the 521 boxes, stating that the shoe is intended for ‘one race – so one marathon – plus familiarization time.’

Could Adidas have crafted the most extravagant supershoe ever? It certainly seems that way. As for its ability to challenge the Alphafly for the world-record holder title, the verdict awaits the Berlin Marathon on Sunday, September 24.