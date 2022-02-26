Calling Kyiv leadership “terrorists, drug addicts, and neo-Nazis”, Russian President Vladimir Putin asked the Ukrainian army to overthrow the democratically elected government.

“Once again, I appeal to the military personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine – do not allow neo-Nazis and Banderites (an assortment of right-wing organizations in Ukraine) to use your children, your wives, and the elderly as human shields. Take power into your own hands,” Putin said.

Incidentally, both Ukraine’s President and Prime Minister are Jews.

“It seems that it will be easier to come to an agreement with you than with this gang of junkies and neo-Nazis, who settled in Kyiv and took the entire Ukrainian people hostage,” he said.

Russian president slammed the Ukrainian leadership for deploying Multiple Rocket Launchers (MRLs) on the streets of Kyiv, referring to them as “terrorists”, Russian state media Sputnik reported.

Russian troops bore down on Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv, with a dawn invasion on Thursday. Tanks and troops continue to advance steadily with gunfire being reported from areas dangerously close to government establishments. According to experts, Kyiv is only hours away from falling to Russian forces.

Vladimir Putin, during a telephone conversation with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, said he is willing to negotiate with Ukraine. China is a close ally of Russia.

The Russian aggression in Ukraine is being seen by experts as the Kremlin’s efforts to re-draw global maps and revive the influence it had during the Cold War.

The offensive has drawn criticism from across the world, with some nations, including India, calling for an immediate end to violence and others warning of unprecedented sanctions against the aggressor.