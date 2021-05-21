Terrorism biggest enemy of humanity: LG Sinha

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha Friday administered the ‘Anti-Terrorism Pledge’ to the officials and staff members of the Lieutenant Governor’s Secretariat here at Raj Bhavan to mark the observance of Anti-Terrorism Day.

Special Security Force’s (SSF) personnel also read out the ‘Anti-Terrorism Pledge’ on the occasion.

“Terrorism is the biggest enemy of humanity which must be opposed in all forms and manifestations. Violence can never be the answer, and peace is the only way towards prosperity and progress. It is high time we joined our efforts to defeat the forces of disruption threatening human lives and values,” observed the Lt Governor.

“Let us all reaffirm our strong commitment to uphold the country’s tradition of non-violence and tolerance by promoting peace, unity, social harmony; creating a better understanding among one-another, and educating our younger generation about universal brotherhood”, the Lt Governor added.

Nitishwar Kumar, Principal Secretary to Lt Governor was also present on the occasion.

The text of the pledge reads as under:

“We, the people of India, having abiding faith in our country’s tradition of non-violence and tolerance, hereby solemnly affirm to oppose with our strength, all forms of terrorism and violence.

We pledge to uphold and promote peace, social harmony, and understanding among all fellow human beings and fight the forces of disruption threatening human lives and values.”