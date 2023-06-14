Srinagar, June 1: Police on Wednesday said that it has arrested an Arabic teacher accused of molesting as well sexually assaulting two minor students in central Kashmir’s Srinagar district.

Taking on to the micro-blogging twitter, The Srinagar police wrote, “One Arabic teacher in Holy Faith School, Rawalpora namely Satar Beigh (42) S/o Nabar Beigh R/o Gurez, Bandipora (a/p staying at Hyderpura) arrested for molesting & sexually assaulting 2 minor girl students of class 4th & 5th in school. FIR Registered under POSCO act in Sadar PS.