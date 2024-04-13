SVEEP: ‘Nukkad Natak’ promotes voters participation at Lal Chowk

SRINAGAR: With a view to promote voters participation in upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024, a spirited Nukkad Natak performance took centre stage at Ghanta Ghar, Lal Chowk here on Saturday.

District Election Officer (DEO) Srinagar, Dr. Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat, who is also the Returning Officer (RO) for 02-Srinagar Parliamentary Constituency joined the vibrant Voter Awareness programme organised by District Election Authority at the historic Ghanta Ghar under Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP).

On the occasion, a group of local artists presented theme-based Nukkad Natak on SVEEP. While a large number of School Students, Youth and Citizens participated in the Electoral Awareness programme.

Speaking on the occasion, the District Election Officer (DEO), Srinagar said that

the aim of the programme was to enhance understanding of voting-related processes and promote electoral literacy, especially among first-time voters, preparing them for upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

The DEO stressed that the initiative resonates the commitment of the District Administration Srinagar to inspire the young voters towards the electoral process and strengthening democratic setup to empower citizens.

The DEO urged Students to carry forward the message to their family, relatives and community by underscoring the significance of their participation in nation-building through elections. He said that a well-informed electorate is fundamental to ensuring a vibrant and representative democracy.

He added that SVEEP’s primary goal is to build a truly participative democracy by encouraging all eligible citizens to vote.

During the Electoral Awareness programme Signature campaign was also conducted in which all the participants actively participated.

Deputy District Election Officer, Srinagar, Mir Imtiyaz Ul Aziz, Deputy Chief Education Officer, Anjum Raja, other senior Officers of the Administration, Information Department, School Education Department and other concerned participated in the event. The event was held under the supervision of District Nodal Officer SVEEP, A H Fani.