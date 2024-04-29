DC Srinagar assesses flood control preparations, mitigation measures

SRINAGAR, APRIL 29: In the wake of incessant rains and inclement weather conditions, Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Dr. Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat, who is also the Chairman of District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), chaired a meeting of the concerned officers to review the flood control and mitigation preparations in the district.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Ashish Mishra was also present in the meeting.

At the outset, the DC stressed on utmost coordination among line departments and formulating an efficient plan to ensure prompt response to any flood-like situation in the district.

He directed the officers to remain in a state of readiness by mobilizing men and machinery on the ground, particularly at vulnerable spots to avoid any loss of human lives or property damage.

The DC emphasized on round round-the-clock monitoring of vulnerable flood-prone areas and ensuring timely dissemination of information among the people viz. flood alerts, evacuation points/centers, transportation plans, etc., so that people are updated about the evacuation/rescue plans well in time. He directed the concerned Officers to focus on the identified vulnerable spots so that rapid action is ensured in case of need or to arrest embankment breach, if any.

The DC further directed the concerned departments to formulate rescue plans, identify safe control room locations, and also prepare a backup plan. He asked for strengthening communication with the ground-level staff and people during any emergency so that people do not panic and get actual information about rescue measures and places available for the public.

The CMO was directed to ensure that important machinery/ medicines at health institutions are kept in safer places in all the Health Institutions.

He was also asked to evolve proper SoPs to deal with the floods like the ‘Code Blue’ being followed in Hospitals, where every concerned individual is fully acquainted with their responsibilities in times of emergency.

Similarly, the Deputy Director FCS&CA Department was asked to make necessary arrangements to protect the food grains from any damage due to rising water levels.

The Department was asked to distribute rations for May among the consumers of the District in advance in the wake of inclement weather predictions.

Likewise, SMC, Mechanical Engineering, Mechanical Irrigation, SRTC, State Motor Garages, and other line departments were directed to ensure all flood mitigation measures.

Additional Deputy Commissioner, Syed Ahmad Kataria; Additional Deputy Commissioner, Dr Khalid Hussain Malik; Chief Planning Officer, Fayaz Ahmad; Superintending Engineers of Hydraulic, Mechanical Irrigation, R&B, Chief Medical Officer, Deputy Directors of Tourism, FCS&CA, SRTC, State Motor Garages,