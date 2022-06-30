Baripada: A man axed his wife to death over suspicion of an extramarital affair in the Mayurbhanj district of Odisha.

The deceased has been identified as Deola Baske and the accused is identified as Budhan Baske.

Budhan Baske hacked his wife with an axe after suspecting that she was having an extra-marital affair. However, their son tried to intervene but to no avail.

Later the accused surrendered to the Tiring Police of the district today.

He reportedly told the police that he found his wife talking to someone over a phone late in the night.

Police have sent the body for autopsy. Further investigation of the case is underway.