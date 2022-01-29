Srinagar, Jan 29: District Administration Ganderbal has decided to rope in Jammu & Kashmir Milk Producer’s Co-operative Limited (JKMPCL) in every block of the district to help the dairy farmers market their products.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a statement here a spokesman of Ganderbal administration said, “A distressed group of progressive dairy farmers especially Integrated Diary Development Scheme (IDDS) beneficiaries visited the office of Chief Animal Husbandry Officer this week and reported an unusual issue of surplus milk production to the extent that there are no takers in the market.”

He said, “As reported by them, the usual milk supply chain has broken and they are selling their produce in distress on meager amounts. Before the issue becomes grave and jeopardizes the prestigious IDDS scheme, the department has taken pre-emptive measures:” While listing the measures the spokesman said: “A team of two doctors has been framed from each block of Ganderbal to ascertain the factual position and possible remedial measures.

Prima facie, marketing of milk seems to be faltered for which it has been proposed that JKMPCL may be roped in so that at least one BMC per block is made operational.”

He said, “Further value addition and milk processing has to be a way forward.

ADVERTISEMENT

The department is providing 50% subsidy for establishment of milk processing equipment like, Paneer making and curd making machine. The same has been proposed to the concerned farmers as well.

The progressive farmers have been stressed to focus on linking the supply and demand areas. Meanwhile, they have been encouraged to constitute their own dairy cooperative society and supply their fresh farm produce to the demand areas.

The department has offered assistance in constitution of the same and subsidizing the milk vans and BMCs as and when needed at a 50% subsidy rate. It’s worthwhile to mention that two dairy cooperative societies have been framed in Ganderbal this year only, one of which happens to be in Lar block.

The same society can be helpful in roping in all the progressive dairy farmers of Lar block to make the society self-sufficient and vibrant.