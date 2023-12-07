As part of efforts towards improving the infrastructure at key tourist destinations in Jammu and Kashmir, Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo conducted an exhaustive review of the Public Works Department (PWD) and various infrastructure schemes currently in progress within the union territory on Tuesday. Acknowledging the burgeoning potential of newly discovered tourist destinations across divisions, he urged the Department to prioritise the upgradation of roads leading to these spots. The goal is to facilitate a ‘superior experience’ for visitors and propel the development of these destinations, contributing to the overall tourism sector’s growth. In addition to emphasising the enhancement of existing roadways, Dulloo underscored the significance of maintaining road surfaces. He called for vigilant monitoring by the Department to ensure the quality of roads, as the condition of the roads is indicative of the overall development of an area. Furthermore, he urged the provision of fair-weather roads to currently unconnected habitations in Jammu and Kashmir, aligning with the broader vision of inclusive development. Even as the existing road network should be upgraded and expanded to facilitate easy access, focus should also be on implementing effective traffic management solutions to avoid congestion during peak tourist seasons. In tandem with road connectivity, attention should be directed towards the development of parking facilities. Adequate and well-managed parking spaces near tourist attractions can significantly enhance the overall visitor experience. This includes the implementation of smart parking solutions and the creation of designated areas for tour buses and private vehicles. Beyond transportation, the beautification and maintenance of public spaces in and around tourist spots are crucial. Well-manicured gardens, clean public restrooms, and aesthetically pleasing landscapes contribute to a positive and welcoming atmosphere. The government should invest in landscaping and upkeep, ensuring that the surroundings complement the natural beauty of the tourist destinations. Moreover, the provision of basic amenities must be a priority. Tourist spots should be equipped with facilities such as clean drinking water, public toilets and information centers. This not only caters to the immediate needs of visitors but also enhances the overall infrastructure quality at these locations. Technology can play a pivotal role in improving the tourist experience. Implementing digital solutions, such as mobile apps or information kiosks, can provide tourists with real-time information about attractions, local events and emergency services. This not only enhances convenience but also promotes the efficient management of tourist flow. Lastly, community involvement is integral to sustainable tourism. The government should engage local tourism stakeholders in the decision-making process, ensuring that their perspectives are considered in the planning and execution of infrastructure projects including those pertaining to road connectivity. This not only fosters a sense of ownership among the locals but also promotes responsible tourism practices. In a follow-up discussion, Dulloo also assessed the preparedness of the Department for snow clearance. Enquiring about the machinery and equipment in place for timely road openings during the winter, he stressed the importance of swift clearance to minimise disruptions to public movement and essential services in snowbound areas ahead of the coming harsh winter months in Kashmir.