‘Successful PM’s visit’: BJP felicitates party workers

SRINAGAR: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Kashmir unit has extended its heartfelt congratulations and appreciation to the diligent party workers whose exceptional efforts contributed significantly to the resounding success of the recent visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Srinagar on March 7.

Under the leadership of Ashok Koul, BJP General Secretary Organisation, a special session was held at Party Headquarters in Srinagar to felicitate and honour the BJP Kashmir Unit who played pivotal roles in the flawless execution of the Prime Minister’s program in the valley.

Ashok Koul expressed his deep appreciation for the dedication, commitment and tireless efforts of workers, which were instrumental in ensuring the seamless organization and execution of the Prime Minister’s program. Their contributions reflect the unwavering spirit of the BJP in Jammu and Kashmir.

Ashok Koul emphasized the important role played by all party workers from head to toe in making the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi a resounding success. Their efforts exemplify the BJP’s steadfast commitment to the welfare and development of Jammu and Kashmir.

The BJP Kashmir unit reaffirms its unwavering dedication to the progress and prosperity of the region and extends its heartfelt gratitude to all party workers for their relentless pursuit of excellence and their invaluable contributions to the success of this milestone event.