Srinagar: The State Taxes Department as part of GST Week Celebrations from 01 July to 07 July today organised an outreach cum awareness drive for promoting public awareness regarding the Goods and Services Tax (GST) law.

During the day long drive, teams led by State Tax Officers engaged with customers and businesses, distributed pamphlets providing valuable insights into the various aspects of the GST law. They addressed common concerns, explained the procedural requirements, and highlighted the advantages of proper billing practices.

“The outreach programme as part of GST Week Celebrations is meant to serve as a broader platform to educate and aware all stakeholders concerned about the need of adhering to the GST law and the benefits it brings to both businesses and consumers. By disseminating accurate information and clarifying any misconceptions, the State Taxes Department seeks to empower citizens and businesses to make informed decisions and comply with the tax regulations effectively. We have formulated concise pamphlets for distribution among businesses and customers, containing all the information required for better understanding of GST”, said Additional Commissioner State Taxes Kashmir, Shakeel Maqbool (ICAS).

Furthermore, the State Taxes Department took the opportunity to acknowledge and appreciate customers who exhibited a commitment to proper billing practices. Customers who presented valid invoices were rewarded with gifts, demonstrating the department’s recognition of their contribution to fostering a transparent and compliant business environment. “These incentives serve as a catalyst for promoting a culture of proper billing, encouraging businesses to maintain proper records and comply with GST regulations diligently”, said Parveez Ahmad Raina (JKAS), DC Enforcement (Central) Kashmir.

He added that, “the State Taxes Department remains committed to facilitating a seamless transition to the GST law and maintaining an environment conducive to fair taxation practices. Through proactive initiatives such as this outreach programme, the department aims to empower businesses and individuals with knowledge, driving economic growth while upholding the principles of transparency and compliance.”