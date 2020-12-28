Srinagar teen dies under mysterious circumstances in Pahalgam

Pahalgam: A 19-year-old boy from Srinagar died under mysterious circumstances in Pahalgam area of Anantnag district in south Kashmir on Monday.

Officials said that Mubashir Sajad Dar (19) son of Sajad Ahmad Dar, a resident of Nowpora locality of Khanyar in Srinagar, along with his colleague reached Hotel Akash in Pahalgam on Sunday afternoon for a night stay.

He said that Mubashir did not wake up this morning and was shifted to GMC Anantnag in an unconscious state. “At GMC, doctors declared him dead on arrival. Now his postmortem is being carried out there,” he said.

The official said that his colleagues, who was along with him, is being questioned and they are investigating the matter thoroughly—(KNO)