Srinagar: Mayor Srinagar, Junaid Azim Mattu on Wednesday handed over his one months salary to Tuesday nights acid attack victims family.

Interacting with the parents of the acid attack victim, Mayor Srinagar Junaid Mattu in presence of a District Legal Services Aid team deputed by the Hon’ble High Court and Mission Director ICPS, assured the victim’s family of full medical, legal and administrative support and also requested the team of doctors treating the victim to ensure that she receives the best possible medical care.

Mattu also appreciated the SIT formed by SSP Srinagar for arresting the culprits within 24 hours and said this was the first and most significant step in ensuring the victim and her family gets justice and would serve as a deterrent for such heinous crimes.

“This is a heartbreaking tragedy. I met the parents of the victims and assured them of complete support and solidarity. While the administration will offer legal, medical and financial aid to the victim and her family, it is also incumbent on us as a society to stand unequivocally with the victim and her family.

This criminal, gruesome act needs to be condemned by each and everyone at a social level as well. We should collectively ensure that those anti-social elements responsible for such heinous crimes are brought to book”, the Mayor said.

Mattu added that he would request the Lieutenant Governor of J&K Manoj Sinha that the administration should fully facilitate and finance the specialized rehabilitation treatment of the victim at the best possible health facility in the country.

“I will be writing to the Hon’ble LG requesting that the victim is offered full financial and logistical assistance to facilitate her rehabilitative treatment at the best possible specialized health facility in the country for the purpose”, the Mayor added.