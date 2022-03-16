Srinagar, Mar 16: Three militants have been killed in an encounter with security forces at Nowgam on the Srinagar outskirts.

“Three terrorists killed. Incriminating material including arms and ammunition recovered. Search going on. Further details shall follow,” tweeted Kashmir Zone Police.

Earlier, security forces launched an operation to flush out militants in Nowgam.

Acting on specific inputs about the presence of militants, security forces launched a cordon and search operation on Tuesday night. Militants however fired on the search party. The fire was retaliated and an encounter ensued.

“Encounter has started in the Nowgam area of Srinagar. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow,” tweeted Kashmir Zone Police.

The exchange of fire was going on till the last reports came in.

Railway authorities have suspended train service from Banihal to Baramulla as a precautionary measure. The train has to pass through Nawgam to reach its destination.