Srinagar attacks: Security beefed up; Kashmir police chief calls for increased surveillance

Srinagar: Security has been beefed up in Srinagar following recent attacks in the city including the one on Friday in which two cops were killed when a militant fired upon them in Baghat area.

On Saturday, armed forces were seen frisking passersby and motorists in city centre Lal Chowk.

KM/Umar Ganie

Similar reports were received from several other key areas in the city.

Meanwhile, Inspector General of Police, Kashmir Zone, Vijay Kumar chaired a detailed security review meeting at Police Control Room here in view of the Srinagar militant attacks.

The meeting was attended by IG CRPF Srinagar Ops Sector Charu Sinha, DIG CKR Amit Kumar, DIG CRPF North Srinagar, DIG CRPF South Srinagar, DIG SSB, all Zonal SPs of District Srinagar and all Srinagar based Commandants of CRPF and SSB.

Focus of the meeting, according to news agency GNS, was recent attacks by militants in Srinagar and the security measures to counter such militant attacks.

The participating officers presented an overview of the steps initiated by them in their respective areas to counter such attacks and other challenges faced at the ground level.

IGP Kashmir was also briefed about the detailed security measures put in place to counter such attacks and for the maintenance of peace and security particularly for tourists as it is expected that a large number of tourists will visit valley in the coming summer season.

“While interacting with the officers, the IGP Kashmir urged upon the participating officers that it is of crucial importance to enhance security surveillance of all vital establishments and locations besides to take care of vulnerable persons to thwart away the nefarious designs of militants in Srinagar city,” GNS reported.

He also urged upon them to take all necessary measures for ensuring peaceful atmosphere in Srinagar, the report added.

“He further stressed on the officers to strengthen the general security grid and to ensure better synergy and coordination among themselves and other sister agencies working at the ground level, so that terrorists and anti national elements do not get any chance to disturb the present peaceful atmosphere prevailing in Srinagar,” it said.

The IGP also highlighted the “importance of round the clock checkpoints/nakas at strategic locations , surprise (flash) naka, surprise limited CASO in crowded places, placing cut-off points on exit routes immediately after such incident and dominating from high reaches, use of drones to check the movement of elements inimical to peace”.

He also urged upon the Zonal SPs “to keep close watch on anti national/anti social elements, besides take stringent action against such elements including trouble makers and rumour mongers”.

He emphasized upon them that they have to be more vigilant and proactive on ground to ensure a peaceful atmosphere in Srinagar.

IGP Kashmir instructed officers to enhance surveillance and conduct anti-militancy operations in their respective areas and take all proactive steps for maintaining peace and stability in Srinagar.

He also emphasized upon the officers to keep strict surveillance over the militant associates and take all necessary measures under law against them. (With GNS inputs)