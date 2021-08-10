‘Srinagar among most beautiful cities’: Actor Aamir Khan in exclusive chat with specially-abled girl

Srinagar: An interview of Bollywood actor Aamir Khan by a visually-challenged sixth standard student of Delhi Public School (DPS), Srinagar, is winning hearts in Kashmir.

During his recent visit to the valley, Aamir Khan skipped addressing a press conference. However, he gave an interview to a visually-impaired student of DPS Srinagar Zainab Bilal.

The interview aired on ‘Radio DPS’ won hearts and elated Zainab.

While they spoke on a range of topics ranging from the Bollywood star’s love for the game of tennis to his experiences during the shooting in Kashmir and Ladakh, Zainab told Aamir to make a movie on the visually impaired.

“I was both excited and nervous when I was told that I have to interview Aamir Khan, who happens to be my favorite actor. After the interview, I told him that he should make a movie on the visually impaired people,” Zainab told The Kashmir Monitor.

Zainab’s father Bilal Ahmad too was excited that his daughter interviewed Aamir and recollected the tough period when schools had refused her admission.

“As Zainab is visually impaired, we faced a lot of problems in getting her admitted to a school. Several schools refused her admission and we struggled to get her to a local school. Later, she got admission to the DPS as they have special facilities and classes for the visually impaired. Now, I am glad that she is studying in the regular class and is doing well in studies as well as extra-curricular activities,” he told The Kashmir Monitor.

During his interview with Zainab, Aamir counted Srinagar among the most beautiful cities in the country.

“We are happy to be here…I feel Srinagar is among the most beautiful cities of the country,” said Aamir.

The crew of ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, which is reported to be an adaptation of the 1994 Hollywood movie Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks, shot extensively in Ladakh and Kashmir. Earlier, Aamir had shot for the super hit film ‘3 idiots’ in Ladakh that was released in 2009.

Kareena Kapoor too is starring opposite Khan in ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’. She had also starred opposite Khan in ‘3 Idiots’.

Bollywood stars Shahrukh Khan and Salman Khan will reportedly be seen in cameo appearances in the film. Makers of ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ had initially announced that the movie would be released on Christmas in 2020 but the shooting was delayed due to the Covid lockdown.