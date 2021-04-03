Spring is here but Gulmarg still freezing at minus 3.5°C; Rains, snow next week

Srinagar: As weatherman has forecast a wet spell next week, the night temperature fell below sub-zero level at several parts in Kashmir Valley with Gulmarg recording a low of minus 3.5°C, officials said on Saturday.

A meteorological department official said that the mercury settled at 2.6°C against previous night’s 4.8°C in Srinagar. The temperature was below 3.4°C normal for this time of the year in the summer capital of J&K, the official said.

Qazigund, the gateway town of Kashmir, recorded a low of 1.0°C against 4.7°C on the previous night. It was 4.1°C below normal for this time of the year in the place, he said.

Pahalgam, the famous resort in south Kashmir, recorded a minimum of minus 0.2°C against 0.7°C on the earlier night, he said.

Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, recorded a low of 1.7°C against previous night’s 4.3°C, the official said.

The minimum temperature settled at minus 1.5°C in Kupwara against 0.5°C on the previous night in the north Kashmir district, the official said.

Gulmarg, the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, recorded a minimum temperature of minus 3.5°C against minus 2.6°C on the previous night.

The temperature was minus 0.8°C below normal for the place during this time of the year, the official added.

In view of a fresh western disturbance affecting Jammu and Kashmir in next on Sunday, the weatherman has forecast fresh rains or snow next week with main activity during April 6 and 7.

“Dry weather is expected till late afternoon/evening of April 4,” the official said.

“As per present data analysis and synoptic conditions, a fresh WD may most likely affect J&K and adjoining areas from 4th night with its peak intensity during 6th evening to 7th morning and gradual decrease thereafter.” (GNS)