Sports activities have resumed after a long hiatus in Jammu and Kashmir.

Secretary J&K Sports Council Nuzhat Gull inaugurated South Unit Academy in Bijbehara today.

The academy is being run in the Government Higher Secondary School for boys. It will soon be shifted to Nilan Drussu Sports Complex, where work is underway.

Speaking on the occasion Nuzhat Gull said she intends to make this unit hub of cricketing activities and assured the trainees of all support. Nuzhat said she will request authorities to include the cricket academy in PMDP.

Sports Council Secretary Nuzhat Gull inaugurates South Unit Academy at Bijbehera

Secretary Sports Council also handed over coaching and training equipment besides cricketing gears to trainees. Parvez Rasool, who is in charge of the center, was also present on the occasion.

Trainees were overwhelmed while interacting with Secretary Sports Council. They vowed to prove their mettle in the academy.

Misbah Hilal, a 10-year-old cricketer, promised to work hard as he aspires to play for the national team.