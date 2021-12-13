Much-hyped `Spiderman: No Way Home’ has recorded the highest presale tickets surpassing `Avengers Endgame’.

ADVERTISEMENT

The movie is believed to break all the records because it will be marvel’s first film to be released since the outbreak of the pandemic.

Even the trailer, which was released on August 24, broke records with 355.5 million views in the first 24 hours, surpassing “Avengers: Endgame,” which had 289 million.

The film is the sequel to “Spider-Man: Homecoming” and “Spider-Man: Far From Home,” starring Tom Holland as Peter Parker. He was alongside other notable actors such as Zendaya, Jamie Fox, and Willem Dafoe.

On November 29, the tickets for the film were put up for sale. However, due to the high demand from fans, ticketing sites such as Fandango, AMC Theatres, Cinemark, and Regal crashed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Last week Fandango American Ticketing company said it took only two hours for the film to surpass “Black Widow” and break the record for most ticket presales by a 2021 movie.

On December 9, it has already generated over $35 million presales alone, the most since “Avengers: Endgame” in 2019.

In India, the craze for the film is equally heightened. No Way Home opened at the national multiplex chains of India on late Sunday evening at 8.30 pm and the superhero film has created history within 3 hours of tickets going up for sale.

According to the data, the top national chain of India, PVR, has sold over 50,000 tickets within a span of 3 hours and this is nothing but an indication of the mayhem that the film is going to create at the box office in India.

Though there has been a hike in prices across the board, that’s not stopping the Marvel fans from stepping out in huge numbers to celebrate the arrival of Spiderman. The rough gross figure of Rs 2.10 crore in this one single chain that’s operating in India with 900 screens. Of the 51,000 tickets sold, nearly 37,000 are for the opening day whereas the remaining 14,000 is split between Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.