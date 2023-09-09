A motorcyclist was killed after he was run over by a speedy tipper in the Kangan area of South Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

An official said a motorcyclist had been run over by a speedy tipper bearing registration no JK13G 1817 at village Kangan Pulwama and he died on the spot.

He has been identified as Ajaz Ahmad Bhat son of Khursheed Ahmad Bhat resident of Tilsara Pakherpora Budgam.

He said that the tipper driver fled from the spot after the incident.

Police have rushed to the spot and further investigation has been taken up, he said.

(With inputs from KNO)