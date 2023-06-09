SRINAGAR: Vice-Chancellor University of Kashmir Prof Nilofer Khan said on Friday that the varsity is committed to provide best possible facilities to its specially-abled students to aid their academic progression and overall personality development.

Speaking at a modest event organised by the Department of Students Welfare to distribute aids and appliances among specially-abled students of the University, Prof Nilofer said her administration will leave no stone unturned to ensure a hassle-free stay of specially-abled students in the teaching departments or hostels.

“We want our specially-abled students, who are a lifeblood of our University, from all our campuses to focus on their studies. We will provide all possible facilities within our resources to facilitate this. We are equally determined to encourage maximum participation of specially-abled students in the extracurricular and sports activities,” she said.

The VC also directed for immediate revival of a high-level advisory committee of special cell at DSW for the welfare of specially-abled students.

“The doors of my administration are always open for you. You can come any time and apprise the DSW, or any of our officers, with your concerns which will be addressed with all promptness,” she said.

Registrar Dr Nisar A Mir said the University is trying its best to come up to the expectations of specially-abled students. He assured that the University is working on creating more facilities and infrastructure which is specially-abled-friendly.

Dean Students’ Welfare, Prof Aneesa Shafi, said the specially-abled students are fully part and parcel of our University and the DSW is conscious of their needs and requirements.

“Under the leadership of our honourable Vice Chancellor, we are trying to meet these needs and requirements in areas of teaching-learning or infrastructure,” she said.

On the occasion, the VC, Registrar and other dignitaries later distributed aids and appliances among nearly 40 students, including digital hearing aids, wheelchairs, daisy players and crutches, among others.

Several specially-abled students also interacted with the Vice-Chancellor who assured them of all possible help to boost their academic progression.

KU Cultural Officer Shahid Ali Khan conducted proceedings of the event, while Shaheel Mohammad, Coordinator Special Cell DSW presented a vote of thanks.