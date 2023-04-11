JAMMU, APRIL 11: One of its initiative by Relief and Rehabilitation (M) Department with an aim to ensure maximum awareness and facilitation of Kashmiri Migrants in Electoral Rolls of constituencies of their original residence, 22 teams have been constituted in camp and non camp areas of J&K UT and for outreach program at Mumbai, Pune, Bangalore, Ahmadabad, Delhi and Chandigarh. Besides, two (02) special teams have been constituted wherein 16 officers, 56 fficials and 50 Casual labourers have been engaged under the supervision of Relief and Rehabilitation Commissioner(M), J&K.

For Zonal Area Awareness Campaign, all the officers/ officials of 22 Zones have been declared as BLO’s and have been assigne the task of conducting door to door awareness program and enrollment of Kashmiri Migrants in Electoral Rolls.

The whole Special Summary Revision campaign is being monitored under the supervision of Chief Electoral Officer, J&K.