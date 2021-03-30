Sopore attack: Injured councilor succumbs at SMHS, death toll three

Srinagar: A municipal councillor injured in militant attack in Sopore on Monday succumbed to his injuries at SMHS hospital on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, taking death toll to three in the attack.

Officials said that Shams-ud-din Peer, who was wounded in the militant attack on municipal councillors in north Kashmir’s Sopore town, succumbed to his injuries at SMHS hospital.

A municipal councillor and a personal security officer were killed when militants attacked the meeting room of Municipal Council Sopore in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Monday.

The slain councillor was identified as Riyaz Ahmad Pir—(KNO)