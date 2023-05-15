Anantnag, May 15: LG Manoj Sinha on Monday said that some odd people had hijacked administration in Jammu and Kashmir but their time is over now

Addressing the Kissan Samparak Abhiyan at Dooru, Anantnag, the LG said that some people had got contracts to rule and ruin J&K.

“Their time is over now. The present administration is committed to listen to every single citizen of the UT and address their issues. We are here to serve the 1.30 Cr people of J&K without any discrimination,” he said, adding that some people can’t digest the peace and development in J&K.

“Some people feel pain in their stomachs after seeing the peace and development in Kashmir. I can’t help them,” he said without naming any one. The LG said that Kashmiri products will reach national and international markets soon. “Time is not far when farmer’s son would like to become a farmer too similarly the way government officer’s son dreams to become the officer,” he said.