Soldier killed, two others injured as avalanche hits army post in Kupwara

Kupwara: An army soldier was killed and two others were injured after an avalanche hit a post in Tanghdar area of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district, officials said on Wednesday.

They said the snow mass hit Roshan post at approximately 2000 hours last night and three soldiers were swept away. They were immediately rescued and shifted to a hospital, they said.

However, the officials said that one of them identified as Rifleman Nikhil Sharma (25) of army 7 Rashtriya Rifles was declared brought dead.

Two other soldiers— Ramesh Chand, Sepoy Gurvinder Singh— suffered injuries. (GNS)