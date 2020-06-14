Soldier killed, 2 others injured in Pak shelling in Poonch



Jammu: A soldier was killed and two others were injured in shelling carried out by Pakistan along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

Pakistan violated the ceasefire by carrying out the shelling on the forward posts of the Assam unit of Army in the Shahpur-Kerni sector.

Three Indian Army personnel were injured in the Pakistani firing and were immediately evacuated to hospital, where one of them succumbed to injuries, the officials said.

Sepoy Lungabui Abonmli, 29, succumbed to his injuries. The two other soldiers, Lienkhothien Senghon, 29, and Sepoy Tangsoik Kwianiungar, 21 have been airlifted to the Command Hospital in Udhampur for treatment.

This is the third fatality in the Pakistani firing and shelling on forward posts and villages in the twin districts of Poonch and Rajouri this month.

On June 4, havaldar P Mathiazhagan fell to Pakistani firing in Sunderbani sector of Rajouri district, while on June 10, Naik Gurcharan Singh lost his life in a similar incident in Rajouri sector.