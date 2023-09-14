Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir government is all set to start Phase II of the beautification of Jhelum under the Smart City Mission.

Beautification of Jhelum started in the year 2018, a year after the union government approved the Srinagar Smart City project.

The project is executed by the Irrigation and Flood Control department, which has taken up various works to restore the pristine glory of Jhelum.

Officials said Phase I of the beautification of Jhelum was nearing completion.

“The first phase, which included the beautification of the left embankment is almost complete. By the end of December, the phase will be over. After that the work on the right embankment will start,” said Chief Engineer for Irrigation and Flood Control, Naresh Kumar.

As a part of the beautification of the river Jhelum, the government recently developed a riverfront from Lal Ded Hospital to Abdullah Bridge.

Apart from that, a bi-cycle track was also developed on the riverfront side, which now remains abuzz with locals and tourists.

A kiosk is also coming up near the Silk Factory, where facilities for the refreshment will be available for visitors.

Kumar said currently the tendering of Phase 2 of river Jhelum is under examination.

“Phase II will require funding of Rs 19 crore. There will be a proper river bund connectivity. The right embankment will be developed at par with the left embankment under the Smart City Mission,” he said.

Official sources said the Phase II of the beautification of the river Jhelum will begin next year.

“The entire project will be completed on a war footing basis. After the tendering exercise is over, the work for the beautification of the right embankment will start. Hopefully, Phase II will be kickstarted in the beginning months of 2024,” they said.

Officials said the right embankment will also be developed on modern lines to give the river a different look.

“The embankments on the Jhelum embankments will be given a new shape. Along with that rehabilitation and silt removal from bunds, public parks located along the river bund will be created and refurbished, they said.