Sleep disorder

We all have realised the importance of staying fit both mentally and physically in the last few years. Health followed by education must be our priority at both individual and public levels. The world does not need any more proof of this than it has got since the outbreak of this pandemic. It is good to see that in Kashmir, many have switched to healthier habits in their day to day. We see more people cycling, and exercising in gymnasiums these days, which clearly reflects that people are genuinely trying to live a healthier and fitter life. However, we all know that a large section of the population not inclined to fitness and exercising is still out there. We still have thousands consuming far more food in a day than they burn out. People have turned into couch potatoes hinged to their smartphones as they go on and on for hours being immobile. Hundreds of thousands of youth, in fact, have adapted to a very unhealthy habit of sleeping late. Many suffer from insomnia as they stay glued to their phones either playing online games or simply surfing social media or watching movies. It is happening quite commonly so much so that 12 midnight is just not too late to sleep now and youth continue to hurt their eyes and bodies as late as 5 am before they finally retire only to wake up in the afternoon. Covid-19 has rattled the otherwise normal routine and the ill habits are just being pushed even further by it. Sleep is as necessary as oxygen to the body. It rebuilds physical energy, overhauls damaged tissues and revitalises the mind. Not taking the appropriate volume or quality sleep undergoes more than just feeling distressed and drained. It exasperates emotional or mental function, can lead to learning impairments (especially in children), personality changes and mortification. It affects the younger generation the most, who are underprivileged of sleep. They experience complications in building or making judgements, have problems with achievements, and slower reaction times, laying them at peril for automobile or work-related accidents. The younger generation faces this problem severely and it affects the quality of life so often and so sorely that it can disrupt thinking, weight, studies, mental health, etc. In the Holy Qur’an, sleep implies a manifestation of weakness and bodily need for rest. Therefore, while the Creator (Allaah) does not sleep or doze off, His creations, including mankind, need sleep every day. Parents, as such, have a duty to ensure that their children, especially those in pre-teens or teens, do retire to bed in time. They must keep a watch over their habits and help them understand the importance of following a proper schedule. This will go a long way in determining the children’s future.